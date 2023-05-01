Georgia gas prices: Cost to fill up tank drops below $50

article

Georgia drivers have some good news if they are heading to gas up before work across the state Monday.

AAA reports that the average price to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline across the Peach State has dropped below $50.

Drivers now will have to pay $49.65 to fill up - $6 less compared to the same time in 2022.

As of Monday, Georgia's gas price average is now $3.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That's 6 cents less than a week ago, 9 cents more than a month ago, and 40 cents less than this same time last year.

"The decline in crude oil prices continues to be the main reason for lower gas prices," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians will benefit when they fuel up at the pump."

Georgia's gas price remains 30 cents less than the national average - which has scooted down to $3.61 for a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State can be found in Savannah ($3.45), the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.39), and the Augusta-Aiken area ($3.35).

If you want the find the cheapest gas in Georgia, you should look in Dalton (3.22), Rome ($3.21), and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.20).