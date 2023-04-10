Georgia sees spike in gas prices after spring break: AAA

article

Georgians heading back to work and class after a week off for spring break will definitely be hit by reality when they go to fuel up at the gas pump.

Monday morning, AAA reports that gas prices in Georgia have jumped by 15 cents in a week - up to an average price of $3.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

That's 13 more than a month ago but still 41 cents less than the same time in 2022.

It now costs over $50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Thankfully though, it is $6 less to fill up compared to a year ago.

"In response to OPEC’s announcement last week crude oil rose over $80 a barrel," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now, but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so Georgians may not catch a break at the pump any time soon."

Georgia remains slightly lower than the national average - which increased by 10 cents Monday to $3.60 a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State can be found in Savannah ($3.43), Brunswick ($3.42), and the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.41).

If you want the cheapest gas in Georgia, you can find it in Athens ($3.34), Gainesville ($3.33), and Dalton ($3.32).