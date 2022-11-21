Georgia drivers see cheaper gas prices, traffic headaches for Thanksgiving travel

Over 1.5 million Georgia will take to the roads to drive to their Thanksgiving Holiday destinations.

While the metro Atlanta area may cause headaches for drivers with all the holiday traffic, there is one bright spot for Georgians getting ready for the long drive.

AAA says Georgia's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is dramatically different from the same time last year.

While the national average for a gallon is $3.66, Georgia's gas price is just $3.10 a gallon. That's six cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than in October, and 13 cents lower than in 2021.

It now costs drivers in the Peach State about $46.65 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - almost $2 less than last month.

"When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, drivers should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters,

Traffic crawls north out of Atlanta along Interstate 75/85 during rush hour. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

The most expensive gas in the state is found in Savannah ($3.19), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.18) and Brunswick ($3.17). The cheapest places to gas up would be Columbus ($3.03), Rome ($3.01) and Warner Robins ($2.98).

Atlanta, specifically, could see a 105% increase in congestion compared to typical traffic, data from travel industry technology company INRIX found. The surge in traffic fell short of New York and Los Angeles, which could see close to 150% increases in congestion.

In Atlanta, INRIX's study indicated Interstate 85 south between Clairmont Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive could see some of the worst effects from holiday traffic.

Data predicts the peak travel time in metro Atlanta to be between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In Georgia, the Department of Public safety said Georgia State Patrol will be "highly visible" during the travel period from Wednesday through Sunday.

"Traffic will significantly increase, causing congestion and delays," said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving

The study shared some of the best and worst windows of time to be on the road during the Thanksgiving travel period. In general driving late in the morning or after dinner time are the best times to hit the road.

Worst driving times for Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Best driving times for Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.