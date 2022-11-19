Atlanta among the worst US metro areas for Thanksgiving traffic, data shows

Experts predict highways around Atlanta to be more than twice as congested as usual during the Thanksgiving travel period.

Travel industry technology company INRIX compiled data from auto club AAA that indicates the busiest highways will be in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.

Atlanta, specifically, could see a 105% increase in congestion compared to typical traffic, data shows. The surge in traffic fell short of New York and Los Angeles, which could see close to 150% increases in congestion.

In Atlanta, INRIX's study indicated Interstate 85 south between Clairmont Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive could see some of the worst effects from holiday traffic.

Data predicts the peak travel time in metro Atlanta to be between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving — a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

In Georgia, the Department of Public safety said Georgia State Patrol will be "highly visible" during the travel period from Wednesday through Sunday.

"Traffic will significantly increase, causing congestion and delays," said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Best and worst times to drive for Thanksgiving

The study shared some of the best and worst windows of time to be on the road during the Thanksgiving travel period. In general driving late in the morning or after dinner time are the best times to hit the road.

Worst driving times for Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Best driving times for Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.