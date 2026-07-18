Georgia fugitive: Police search for armed woman wanted in Dawson

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The Brief Investigators are asking the public for help finding a 20-year-old woman wanted in connection with an ongoing assault probe. Glenn faces charges including participation in criminal gang activity and aggravated assault following a previous arrest in the case. Authorities warn that the suspect may be armed and should not be approached under any circumstances.



Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman wanted on multiple felony charges, including criminal gang activity, linked to an ongoing assault investigation.

Dawson police investigation

What we know:

The Dawson Police Department obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Na’Shonterria Glenn. Investigators identified Glenn as one of two remaining wanted individuals tied to a violent incident. She faces charges of prohibited participation in criminal gang activity, two counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault, and one count of party to a crime of aggravated battery.

The ongoing case previously led to the arrest of Camry May, who law enforcement took into custody on June 29. Police caught May after a brief foot pursuit that ended inside a home in the 800 block of Georgia Avenue.

Officials warned that Glenn may be armed and advised the public not to approach or try to apprehend her. Under Georgia law, anyone who knowingly assists, conceals, or harbors a wanted fugitive could face criminal charges themselves.

Search for suspect

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific details surrounding the initial assault or what sparked the confrontation. Police have not released descriptions of where Glenn might be heading or information regarding the second remaining unidentified suspect who is still at large.

Public safety alert

What we know:

Anyone who spots Glenn should contact law enforcement immediately rather than taking action. If you have information about her location or the active investigation, call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. For an immediate threat or a safety emergency, dial 911.