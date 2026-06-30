Georgia fireworks laws: What to know before setting off displays this Saturday

The Brief Anyone buying consumer fireworks under Georgia fireworks laws must be at least 18 years old and make the purchase face-to-face. State law permits setting off fireworks on specific holidays like this Friday and Saturday until midnight unless local noise ordinances say otherwise. Safety groups warn that sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees and cause a large portion of injuries among young children.



As the holiday approaches this Saturday, residents preparing celebrations must navigate strict Georgia fireworks laws regarding legal locations, times and safety guidelines.

Here's what you need to know before the Fourth of July holiday.

Georgia fireworks rules

What we know:

State law requires all retail or wholesale purchases of consumer fireworks to be face-to-face transactions with proper government identification. Buyers must be at least 18 years old, though teenagers aged 16 or 17 may possess or transport fireworks if they are assisting a licensed distributor.

Setting off fireworks is generally permitted from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. On specific days like January 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3, July 4, the first Monday in September, and December 31, local noise ordinances cannot easily block their use up to midnight.

Prohibited firework zones

The backstory:

Georgia code explicitly bans igniting fireworks indoors or within the right of way of any public road, street, highway or railroad. People are also barred from setting them off within 100 yards of electric plants, water treatment facilities, gas stations with over 500 gallons of fuel, hospitals and prisons.

In addition, it is prohibited to set off fireworks within 200 yards of the border of any property which houses horses.

State and municipal parks or historic sites generally restrict fireworks unless a special use permit. Furthermore, it is illegal to ignite fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

National Safety Council advice

Why you should care:

The National Safety Council reports that fireworks spark more than 31,000 fires annually and cause thousands of injuries requiring medical treatment. Experts advise attending professional public displays rather than using consumer fireworks at home.

Sparklers are especially hazardous for young children, accounting for 29% of fireworks injuries for children under age 5 in 2022. Because they burn at roughly 2,000 degrees, sparklers can melt metal, ignite clothing rapidly and cause severe burns.

At-home handling tips

What you can do:

If you choose to use legal devices, always keep a bucket of water nearby, wear protective eyewear and light only one device at a time. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for several hours before throwing them away, and never try to relight malfunctioning fireworks.