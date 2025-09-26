Georgia extends Medicaid work requirement program to 2026

The Brief Georgia’s Medicaid Pathways to Coverage program has been extended 15 months through December 2026. A recent watchdog report found the program spent more on administrative costs than on providing care. Enrollees will now report work activity annually instead of monthly under eased requirements.



A Medicaid program in Georgia that requires low-income adults to meet work requirements in order to receive coverage has been granted a 15-month extension.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that the state’s Pathways to Coverage program will now continue through December 2026. The program, which launched last year, is the only one of its kind in the country tying Medicaid eligibility to work or community service requirements.

The extension comes just days after a watchdog group reported that the program has spent more than twice as much on administrative costs as on actual health care. State officials defended the program, noting changes will make it easier for participants to maintain coverage.

Among the adjustments, enrollees will now only have to report their work activity once a year instead of every month.

Georgia officials say the program is designed to expand coverage while encouraging employment, though critics argue it leaves many eligible adults without access to care.