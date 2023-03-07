Escaped Georgia inmate seen walking through woods, officials say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Washington County Sheriff's Office had deputies set up in the area of Highway 272 between Oconee and Highway 540 to search for Knight Monday evening. (Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

The manhunt continues for a Baldwin State Prison inmate who walked off a work detail in Middle Georgia Monday.

Officials believe William Knight may have ditched the gray Toyota Corolla he was reportedly seen driving, and may be traveling on foot now.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they had deputies stationed in the area of Highway 272 between Oconee and Highway 540 to look for him.

The Georgia Department of Corrections believes William Knight is pictured above. (Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections) (Supplied)

They released this new photo that they say shows the suspect walking through a heavily wooded area in Washington County Monday evening.

Knight is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison serving 10 years after a 2015 arrest for manslaughter and methamphetamine possession, according to online records.

William Knight (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Knight was reported as an escapee after he was seen leaving the work site in Hardwick, Georgia near Milledgeville, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The Department of Corrections warns anyone who sees him to not approach him and call 911 or 478-992-5111 immediately.

This investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.