Manhunt for Georgia inmate who walked off work detail

A man serving time for involuntary manslaughter has walked off a work detail in Middle Georgia on Monday, state officials say.

William Knight was last seen leaving the work site in Hardwick, Georgia located near Milledgeville, the Georgia Department of Corrections says. He was driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Georgia plate ABN5644, state officials say.

Knight is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

William Knight may be driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Georgia plate ABN5644, state officials say. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

He is an inmate at Baldwin State Prison serving 10 years after a 2015 arrest for manslaughter and methamphetamine possession, according to online records.

Anyone who sees him, should not approach him, but instead, should call 911 immediately.

Hardwick is located about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta.

