Georgia Election Day 2025: Why your power bill is on the ballot

Georgia voters are just hours away from heading to the polls for Election Day 2025, with attention focused on two key statewide races that could shape how much residents pay for power in the years ahead.

While there are no national contests on the ballot this year, political analysts say Tuesday’s turnout will still offer insight into Georgia’s political landscape.

Georgia's PSC races and why they matter

Why you should care:

"That’s the tricky part, in a midterm election, because Trump’s not on the ballot. And, of course, the Democrats have the same problem with regard turnout," said Republican commentator Phil Kent on The Georgia Gang.

Top of mind for many voters is the cost of electricity. Georgia Power has raised prices six times in roughly two years, making the Public Service Commission races a major talking point across the state.

In District 2, incumbent Republican Tim Echols faces Democrat Alicia Johnson. In District 4, Democrat Peter Hubbard is challenging Republican Fitz Johnson for his seat.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson said what’s usually a quiet race has drawn unusual energy this cycle.

"I am hearing from my sources that Republicans are very, very worried about the money that’s being spent and also the messaging that is really being portrayed a little bit better and convey to the voters better right now from the Democrats," Johnson said.

Political observers say voter sentiment may also be influenced by frustration over the recent federal government shutdown and ongoing partisan divisions.

"I think people on both sides of the aisle are hungering for something that brings them together and heals the divide," said Georgia Gang panelist Melita Easters.

Voting in Atlanta: What you need to know

Local perspective:

All polling places within the City of Atlanta will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day after a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the city Monday evening.

The decision extends voting hours by one hour for Atlanta’s municipal elections and follows a legal challenge filed earlier in the day by the City of Atlanta. Officials said the move ensures every voter has fair and equal access to the ballot box.

The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections said the change applies only to polling locations inside the city. All other Fulton County precincts will close at the regular 7 p.m. deadline.

At 7 p.m., poll workers will mark the end of each line. Voters already in line will cast ballots on the Ballot Marking Device, while anyone arriving after that time may vote only in city races using a paper provisional ballot.

Votes cast after 7 p.m. will not count in the Public Service Commission race, which ends at the standard closing time.

Voting in Georgia: Everything you need to know

Big picture view:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. across most of Georgia, except for the City of Atlanta.

Here's what you need to know:

What to bring to the polls

A valid photo ID. Georgia law requires voters to present a government-issued photo identification when voting in person. Georgia Secretary of State+2Georgia Secretary of State+2

Acceptable forms include:

A Georgia driver’s license, even if it is expired.

A free state-issued photo ID card (for voters who don’t have a driver’s licence or state ID) issued by the county registrar or Dept. of Driver Services.

Student ID from a Georgia public college or university.

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia state or county/local government.

U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID or valid tribal photo ID.

If you show up without acceptable ID you may have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Later, the eligibility issue must be resolved for that ballot to be counted.

The precinct card you received showing your polling location is not sufficient as a valid ID to vote.

Know your assigned polling place. On Election Day, you must vote at the precinct where you are registered unless special provisions apply.

If you anticipate needing assistance (mobility, visual, hearing, language) you should check ahead with your county board of registrars to see what accommodations are available.

Going to vote? Don't do this

You may not wear campaign materials (buttons, stickers, T-shirts, etc.) within 150 feet of the polling place building.

You cannot distribute campaign literature, solicit votes, set up tables or booths, or give food or drink to voters within the restricted zones around polling places.

Get the latest at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov. Once there, you can check your registration status, find polling locations, view a sample ballot specific to you, track absentee ballots, and review voting history.