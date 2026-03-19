Former Wilkinson County JROTC teacher arrested for alleged misconduct

The Brief Former JROTC teacher arrested on charges involving a student GBI says he showed inappropriate image while at school Investigation ongoing; case will go to district attorney



A former Wilkinson County High School JROTC teacher has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged misconduct involving a student.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cliffton Alan Bryant, 41, of Dublin, is facing charges of electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors and improper sexual contact by an employee.

Investigators say the case began March 4 when the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance. Authorities determined Bryant showed a student an inappropriate image while at the school in McIntyre.

Bryant has been booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

What we don't know:

The GBI did not say when Bryant's employment as a teacher ended. It does not appear that the school has issued a statement at this time. A mug shot was not provided by the GBI.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Milledgeville office at 478-445-4173 or submit an anonymous tip.