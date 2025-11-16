Expand / Collapse search

Georgia outspends Deep South neighbors in classrooms, Census data shows

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 16, 2025 5:11pm EST
The Brief

    • Georgia ranks 18th nationally in per pupil spending at $15,833.
    • The Peach State spent $16.08 billion on instruction, placing it in the upper tier nationally.
    • Georgia outspent most Deep South states but remained well below top-spending states like California and Delaware.

ATLANTA - The U.S. Census Bureau released new preliminary data Thursday showing how much states spent on public education in the 2024 fiscal year. The early results from the Annual Survey of School System Finances reveal wide differences in per pupil spending across the country and offer the first national comparison of school revenue and expenses for the year.

Georgia spending rises to nearly $27B

What we know:

Georgia falls in the middle range of states for per student spending, ranking 18th nationally based on the preliminary numbers now available. The state spent $15,833 per student, placing it above most of the Deep South but below the national leaders.

Georgia reported $31.7 billion in total revenue and $31.0 billion in total expenditures for fiscal year 2024. Current operating spending reached $27.0 billion, while $3.7 billion went to capital projects. Another $252 million represented costs outside the major reporting categories.

The state received $3.8 billion from federal programs, $12.4 billion from state sources and $15.4 billion from local governments. The preliminary data lists Georgia’s fall enrollment at about 1.7 million students.

Inside the classroom, instruction was Georgia’s largest cost at $16.08 billion. Student support services totaled $1.74 billion, and instructional staff support added $1.55 billion. School administration cost $1.50 billion, general administration accounted for $397 million, and operation and maintenance of facilities totaled $2.15 billion. Student transportation added $1.25 billion, and food services cost $1.29 billion.

Georgia's 2025 education spending

Local perspective:

  • Instruction: $16,080,616,000
  • Student support services: $1,744,349,000
  • Instructional staff support: $1,551,739,000
  • General administration: $397,567,000
  • School administration: $1,504,906,000
  • Operation and maintenance: $2,149,194,000
  • Student transportation: $1,250,714,000
  • Other support services: $933,598,000
  • Food services: $1,290,049,000
  • Per pupil spending: $15,833
  • Fall enrollment: 1,705,143
  • Total revenue: $31,703,886,000
  • Total expenditures: $31,054,456,000
  • Current spending: $27,001,844,000
  • Capital outlay: $3,701,014,000

Georgia compared with the Southeast and Deep South

Dig deeper:

Georgia outpaces most of its neighbors in per pupil spending. The state’s $15,833 figure is higher than:

  • Florida at $12,689
  • Alabama at $13,598
  • Arkansas at $13,873

The Census also shows Georgia ahead of several nearby states in the broader region, including Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina, although full spending values for those states were not shown in the preliminary dataset. Among large Southeastern systems, only North Carolina and Virginia tend to spend more per student in recent surveys, though their full 2024 numbers were not part of the file provided.

Georgia remains well below the national leaders. California spent $20,233 per student, and Delaware and Hawaii both topped $22,000. Northeastern states, many of which appear later in the full table, generally occupy the top tier.

Where Georgia stands nationally

By the numbers:

Georgia ranks 18th in per pupil current spending among states included in the preliminary dataset. The state sits just below Colorado and just above Kentucky and Iowa.

Georgia also ranks third in the Southeast among the states visible in the data and first among the Deep South states included.

Nationally, instruction spending places Georgia in the upper third. The state spent $16.08 billion on instruction, trailing only the largest states such as California, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The following states do not appear in the preliminary dataset: Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Per pupil current spending

(highest to lowest among reporting states)

  1. Vermont, $28,818
  2. Hawaii, $23,878
  3. New Hampshire, $22,978
  4. Delaware, $22,201
  5. Rhode Island, $22,110
  6. Pennsylvania, $21,091
  7. Wyoming, $20,521
  8. California, $20,233
  9. Maryland, $20,208
  10. Maine, $19,962
  11. Washington, $18,564
  12. Michigan, $18,314
  13. New Mexico, $17,844
  14. Ohio, $17,257
  15. Virginia, $17,104
  16. North Dakota, $17,102
  17. Wisconsin, $16,968
  18. Nebraska, $16,147
  19. Minnesota, $17,098
  20. Colorado, $15,897
  21. Georgia, $15,833
  22. South Carolina, $15,060
  23. Kentucky, $14,596
  24. Iowa, $14,369
  25. Missouri, $14,241
  26. Arkansas, $13,873
  27. Montana, $13,656
  28. Indiana, $13,622
  29. Alabama, $13,598
  30. North Carolina, $12,995
  31. South Dakota, $12,828
  32. Florida, $12,689
  33. Texas, $12,444
  34. Oklahoma, $12,162
  35. Arizona, $12,003
  36. Utah, $11,342
  37. Idaho, $11,056

Total instruction spending

(highest to lowest among reporting states in this table, rounded to one decimal place)

  1. California, $60.7 billion
  2. Texas, $36.4 billion
  3. Pennsylvania, $22.5 billion
  4. Florida, $21.5 billion
  5. Georgia, $16.0 billion
  6. Ohio, $15.4 billion
  7. Virginia, $12.6 billion
  8. Michigan, $12.2 billion
  9. Washington, $11.7 billion
  10. North Carolina, $11.2 billion
  11. Maryland, $11.1 billion
  12. Minnesota, $8.6 billion
  13. Indiana, $7.4 billion
  14. Wisconsin, $7.4 billion
  15. Colorado, $7.2 billion
  16. Missouri, $6.8 billion
  17. South Carolina, $6.4 billion
  18. Alabama, $5.5 billion
  19. Arizona, $5.6 billion
  20. Kentucky, $5.5 billion
  21. Iowa, $4.2 billion
  22. Oklahoma, $4.2 billion
  23. Arkansas, $3.5 billion
  24. Nebraska, $3.3 billion
  25. New Mexico, $2.9 billion
  26. Hawaii, $2.3 billion
  27. New Hampshire, $2.2 billion
  28. Maine, $2.0 billion
  29. Idaho, $1.9 billion
  30. Rhode Island, $1.7 billion
  31. Delaware, $1.5 billion
  32. Vermont, $1.4 billion
  33. Montana, $1.2 billion
  34. North Dakota, $1.2 billion
  35. Wyoming, $1.1 billion
  36. South Dakota, $1.1 billion

Note: Fiscal years vary from one school system to another, and the survey does not adjust the data to align them to a single calendar.

What's next:

The Census Bureau said the figures provide an initial overview and may change when the final dataset is released in 2026.

The Source: The Census Bureau released the preliminary data used in this article. 

