Georgia outspends Deep South neighbors in classrooms, Census data shows

The U.S. Census Bureau released new preliminary data Thursday showing how much states spent on public education in the 2024 fiscal year. The early results from the Annual Survey of School System Finances reveal wide differences in per pupil spending across the country and offer the first national comparison of school revenue and expenses for the year.

Georgia spending rises to nearly $27B

What we know:

Georgia falls in the middle range of states for per student spending, ranking 18th nationally based on the preliminary numbers now available. The state spent $15,833 per student, placing it above most of the Deep South but below the national leaders.

Georgia reported $31.7 billion in total revenue and $31.0 billion in total expenditures for fiscal year 2024. Current operating spending reached $27.0 billion, while $3.7 billion went to capital projects. Another $252 million represented costs outside the major reporting categories.

The state received $3.8 billion from federal programs, $12.4 billion from state sources and $15.4 billion from local governments. The preliminary data lists Georgia’s fall enrollment at about 1.7 million students.

Inside the classroom, instruction was Georgia’s largest cost at $16.08 billion. Student support services totaled $1.74 billion, and instructional staff support added $1.55 billion. School administration cost $1.50 billion, general administration accounted for $397 million, and operation and maintenance of facilities totaled $2.15 billion. Student transportation added $1.25 billion, and food services cost $1.29 billion.

Georgia's 2025 education spending

Local perspective:

Instruction: $16,080,616,000

Student support services: $1,744,349,000

Instructional staff support: $1,551,739,000

General administration: $397,567,000

School administration: $1,504,906,000

Operation and maintenance: $2,149,194,000

Student transportation: $1,250,714,000

Other support services: $933,598,000

Food services: $1,290,049,000

Per pupil spending: $15,833

Fall enrollment: 1,705,143

Total revenue: $31,703,886,000

Total expenditures: $31,054,456,000

Current spending: $27,001,844,000

Capital outlay: $3,701,014,000

Georgia compared with the Southeast and Deep South

Dig deeper:

Georgia outpaces most of its neighbors in per pupil spending. The state’s $15,833 figure is higher than:

Florida at $12,689

Alabama at $13,598

Arkansas at $13,873

The Census also shows Georgia ahead of several nearby states in the broader region, including Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina, although full spending values for those states were not shown in the preliminary dataset. Among large Southeastern systems, only North Carolina and Virginia tend to spend more per student in recent surveys, though their full 2024 numbers were not part of the file provided.

Georgia remains well below the national leaders. California spent $20,233 per student, and Delaware and Hawaii both topped $22,000. Northeastern states, many of which appear later in the full table, generally occupy the top tier.

Where Georgia stands nationally

By the numbers:

Georgia ranks 18th in per pupil current spending among states included in the preliminary dataset. The state sits just below Colorado and just above Kentucky and Iowa.

Georgia also ranks third in the Southeast among the states visible in the data and first among the Deep South states included.

Nationally, instruction spending places Georgia in the upper third. The state spent $16.08 billion on instruction, trailing only the largest states such as California, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The following states do not appear in the preliminary dataset: Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Per pupil current spending

(highest to lowest among reporting states)

Vermont, $28,818 Hawaii, $23,878 New Hampshire, $22,978 Delaware, $22,201 Rhode Island, $22,110 Pennsylvania, $21,091 Wyoming, $20,521 California, $20,233 Maryland, $20,208 Maine, $19,962 Washington, $18,564 Michigan, $18,314 New Mexico, $17,844 Ohio, $17,257 Virginia, $17,104 North Dakota, $17,102 Wisconsin, $16,968 Nebraska, $16,147 Minnesota, $17,098 Colorado, $15,897 Georgia, $15,833 South Carolina, $15,060 Kentucky, $14,596 Iowa, $14,369 Missouri, $14,241 Arkansas, $13,873 Montana, $13,656 Indiana, $13,622 Alabama, $13,598 North Carolina, $12,995 South Dakota, $12,828 Florida, $12,689 Texas, $12,444 Oklahoma, $12,162 Arizona, $12,003 Utah, $11,342 Idaho, $11,056

Total instruction spending

(highest to lowest among reporting states in this table, rounded to one decimal place)

California, $60.7 billion Texas, $36.4 billion Pennsylvania, $22.5 billion Florida, $21.5 billion Georgia, $16.0 billion Ohio, $15.4 billion Virginia, $12.6 billion Michigan, $12.2 billion Washington, $11.7 billion North Carolina, $11.2 billion Maryland, $11.1 billion Minnesota, $8.6 billion Indiana, $7.4 billion Wisconsin, $7.4 billion Colorado, $7.2 billion Missouri, $6.8 billion South Carolina, $6.4 billion Alabama, $5.5 billion Arizona, $5.6 billion Kentucky, $5.5 billion Iowa, $4.2 billion Oklahoma, $4.2 billion Arkansas, $3.5 billion Nebraska, $3.3 billion New Mexico, $2.9 billion Hawaii, $2.3 billion New Hampshire, $2.2 billion Maine, $2.0 billion Idaho, $1.9 billion Rhode Island, $1.7 billion Delaware, $1.5 billion Vermont, $1.4 billion Montana, $1.2 billion North Dakota, $1.2 billion Wyoming, $1.1 billion South Dakota, $1.1 billion

Note: Fiscal years vary from one school system to another, and the survey does not adjust the data to align them to a single calendar.

What's next:

The Census Bureau said the figures provide an initial overview and may change when the final dataset is released in 2026.