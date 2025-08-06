Georgia EBT phone system temporarily offline again, DHS says

article

The Brief Georgia’s EBT phone system is offline again after a brief restoration. The outage follows a July 28 cyberattack and spike in call volume. Officials urge users to download the Connect EBT app and lock cards between purchases.



Georgia EBT cardholders are facing more frustration this morning after the state’s interactive phone system went offline again—just one day after being restored.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Human Services has not explained the latest outage, which follows a cyberattack that occurred on Monday, July 28. Officials say an unusual spike in call volume caused major disruptions, prompting them to shut down and reboot the system.

While the service was restored on Tuesday, it was quickly taken offline again.

In the meantime, officials are urging EBT cardholders to download the "Connect EBT" app and use it to lock their cards between purchases for added security.

