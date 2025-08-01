Cyberattack disrupts Georgia's EBT call center system

The Brief A cyberattack on July 28 targeted Georgia’s EBT call center system, disrupting services and attempting to access user accounts. The Georgia Department of Human Services and vendor Conduent have implemented interim security measures and launched an investigation. State officials are working with the Georgia Technology Authority and have notified federal agencies as the review continues.



The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has confirmed that a cyberattack disrupted services for the state’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) call center earlier this week.

What we know:

The incident occurred on July 28, when bots targeted the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system operated by Conduent, a third-party vendor contracted by the state. The system allows EBT recipients to check card status, review balances, and access account information. According to DHS, the attack caused a service disruption and attempted to improperly access user accounts.

In response, DHS requested that Conduent implement interim security measures while a full investigation is underway. The Georgia Technology Authority is also working with the department to review protocols and gather additional information. Officials said they have notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service and will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

They sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

On Monday, July 28, 2025, Conduent’s EBT IVR faced a cyberattack where it appears bots forced a disruption in service and attempted to improperly access accounts. At our request, Conduent deployed interim security measures. Conduent has an investigation underway, and we await their findings. In the interim, we continue to work closely with the Georgia Technology Authority to request information and review their processes. We have kept U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service officials apprised and will continue to share developments.

What we don't know:

No confirmation has been given yet on whether any personal data was compromised. DHS said it is committed to maintaining the security of beneficiary information and restoring full service as soon as possible.