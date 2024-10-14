Harris, Trump ramp up Georgia campaigns during early voting

The Brief Presidential candidates intensify campaigns in Georgia as early voting kicks off. Polls indicate a tight race between Trump and Harris in Georgia. Strategists predict Georgia voters will be key in deciding the outcome of the 2024 election. Early voting turnout and demographic analysis will also be key for campaign insights.



The presidential candidates are returning to Georgia this week as advanced voting gets underway Tuesday.

"With early voting beginning tomorrow, both campaigns are going to have a huge push to their base, to try to say 'Hey, don't wait until the last minute-go. Vote now,'" Democratic political strategist and Paramount Consulting CEO Tharon Johnson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Recent polls show former President Donald Trump with a razor-thin lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia.

With so much riding on the outcome of the race in the battleground state, the two are campaigning heavily in an effort to reach Georgia's 8.2 million registered voters heading into Election Day.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penns Expand

Brian Robinson is a Republican strategist and the president of Robinson Republican. He called Georgia voters "super voters."

"Our voice, our vote, they mean more than the voters in other states, other than, maybe, Pennsylvania," Robinson explained.

Former President Bill Clinton campaigned for VP Harris in Central Georgia on Sunday and Monday.

Trump returns to metro Atlanta on Tuesday for a FOX News Town Hall in Forsyth County, and a campaign rally in Cobb County.

Harris returns to Atlanta for a campaign event this weekend.

"You are going to see Democrats trying to shore up parts of their traditional base and Republicans shore up their traditional base, but also maximizing the gains that both are having when cannibalizing the other party's base," said Robinson.

Johnson said a lot can be gleaned from early voter turnout.

"Political scientists, strategists, campaign workers will be paying very close attention to the vote numbers but more so, more importantly, the gender divide, how many people will be coming from different areas of the state, and how many young voters will show out and show up," Johnson explained.

Early voting starts Tuesday morning and ends November 1. Voters can cast their ballot at any early voting location.