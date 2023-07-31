Georgia drivers see gas price jump as summer heat continues

article

Georgia drivers might be in for a shock when heading to the gas pump on Monday.

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has jumped to $3.55.

That's a 19-cent increase compared to a week ago and 33 cents more than the same time in June. Thankfully, it's still cheaper than prices around this time in 2022.

In total, it should cost about $53.25 to fill up a regular 15-gallon tank - $4 less than a year ago.

"The steady increase of crude oil prices and refineries having to adjust production because of soaring temperatures causes pump prices to elevate," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pumps, Georgians may not catch a break regarding gas prices any time soon if crude oil continues to rise."

And just as temperatures are increasing, so has the average price for a gallon of gas across the country. Georgia's still 20 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.75.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State are in Atlanta ($3.59), Savannah ($3.56), and the Augusta-Aiken area ($3.53),

For the cheapest gas, drivers should head to Albany ($3.47), Rome ($3.46), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.45).