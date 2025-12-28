Georgia DPS reports hundreds of DUI arrests, 13 fatalities over Christmas
GEORGIA - More than 10 people have died on Georgia roads during the Christmas holiday travel period, according to official data released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Hundreds more have received citations from the Georgia State Patrol.
What we know:
At least 13 fatalities were reported across the state as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Of those deaths, four were investigated by Georgia Department of Public Safety personnel.
The holiday enforcement window saw a high volume of crashes and citations. Troopers handled 283 crash reports, which included 105 reported injuries. Data shows 18 of those crashes involved impairment, and 11 involved commercial motor vehicles.
By the numbers:
Statewide enforcement efforts led to hundreds of citations and arrests, including:
- DUI Arrests: 239
- Seatbelt Citations: 539
- Distracted Driving: 385
What's next:
DPS officials expect to release one final update after the current travel period officially ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The reprieve for motorists will be short-lived, as the New Year’s holiday travel period is set to begin Wednesday and run through Sunday.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Department of Public Safety via a post on its Facebook page.