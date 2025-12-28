Georgia DPS reports hundreds of DUI arrests, 13 fatalities over Christmas

article

At least 13 people died on Georgia roads during the Christmas holiday period. Troopers reported 239 DUI arrests and hundreds of distracted driving citations. The New Year's holiday travel enforcement period begins this Wednesday.



More than 10 people have died on Georgia roads during the Christmas holiday travel period, according to official data released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Hundreds more have received citations from the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

At least 13 fatalities were reported across the state as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Of those deaths, four were investigated by Georgia Department of Public Safety personnel.

The holiday enforcement window saw a high volume of crashes and citations. Troopers handled 283 crash reports, which included 105 reported injuries. Data shows 18 of those crashes involved impairment, and 11 involved commercial motor vehicles.

By the numbers:

Statewide enforcement efforts led to hundreds of citations and arrests, including:

DUI Arrests: 239

Seatbelt Citations: 539

Distracted Driving: 385

What's next:

DPS officials expect to release one final update after the current travel period officially ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The reprieve for motorists will be short-lived, as the New Year’s holiday travel period is set to begin Wednesday and run through Sunday.