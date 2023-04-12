Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources issues warning about drunk birds

article

It's that time of year when fruit-eating birds such as cedar waxwings and American robins often eat fruit that has started to rot and ferment. A byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol which can result in birds becoming intoxicated, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

An intoxicated bird will lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly, causing them to crash into windows and other obstacles.

Sadly, it can also result in their deaths due to alcohol poisoning if they eat enough of the fermented fruit.

Another possible cause for drunken flying is Nandina (sacred bamboo) berries. This plant is often used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil. As a result, the bright red fruit is often lethal.

The Georgia DNR says that we should learn from our feathered friends and consume fruits responsibly.