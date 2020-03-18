Georgia deputy killed in car wreck while on duty

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a car accident.

Deputy Kenterrous Taylor was killed in a car accident early Wednesday morning. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Officals say that 27-year-old Deputy Kenterrous Taylor died shortly before 1:30 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Forsyth and Rivoli Drive.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Taylor was responding to a burglary on Zebulon Road when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a wall. The car overturned and Taylor was ejected from his vehicle. He did not survive.

Taylor had been a deputy sheriff with Bibb County for nearly a year. He was sworn in during a special ceremony at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in March of 2019.

On Twitter, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr responded to the news, saying that Taylor's family was in their prayers.

"Terrible news. We’re lifting this officer’s family and loved ones up in prayer this morning," Kemp tweeted.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.