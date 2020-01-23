Georgia deputy dies during vehicle chase

A Georgia deputy was killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning in Long County, officials said.

According to the Long County Sheriff's Office, deputy Sheldon Whiteman, 43, was chasing a suspect vehicle when he reportedly lost control of his cruiser and plowed into the woods along Highway 57.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputy Whiteman had been with the Long County Sheriff's Office for four months and leaves behind a wife and three children, Sheriff Craig Nobles says. He was also a former Chatham County sheriff's deputy.