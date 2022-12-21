Expand / Collapse search
Georgia deputy accused of letting inmate sell drugs in exchange for sex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Bibb County deputy is in custody after officials say he allowed an inmate to sell drugs in exchange for sex.

Tuesday night agents arrested Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Arsenio Jamal King and charged him with two counts of violation of the oath by a public officer, sexual assault by a law enforcment agency employee or agent who engages in sexual contact with an individual in custody of the law, and attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substance Act.

According to authorities, King was allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a female inmate housed at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center while allowing her to sell drugs in exchange for sex.

The incidents reportedly happened from January through April 2022. The inmate, who has not been identified, has since been released.

Officials say King has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office since 2015 and transferred to the Patrol Division this month.

King is currently in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The deputy will be on administrative leave while the agency investigates the allegations.