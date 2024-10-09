Georgia deputies find illegal drug stash during Helene cleanup

A storm cleanup after Hurricane Helene led deputies in east central Georgia to discover a lot more than just debris.

Washington County deputies say they found a huge stash of illegal drugs while clearing off roads near Highway 231 and Washington State Prison.

Investigators shared the discovery on Facebook. The photos showed pills, marijuana, joints, cough syrup, vapes, and drugs in fake candy packaging.

"If you would like to claim ownership of these packages, please come see us," the sheriff's department joked.

Investigators are now working to find out who the drugs belong to and where they were headed.