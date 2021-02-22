Georgia Department of Driver Services experiencing long wait times

article

System updates at Georgia’s Department of Driver Services continue to cause delays and longer wait times.

DDS officials said they are continuing to implement a new system upgrade and have been experiencing a slow-down both due to the upgrade and because COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed in the offices.

COVID-19 is limiting the number of people that can actually go into the DDS locations, so they are asking those who require in-person service to bring their patience in addition to all their necessary paperwork.

The new DDS system was fully launched on Jan. 18. It replaces the statewide system used since the 1990s. Officials said they are still working to catch up on the delays created during the implementation of the new system.

DDS officials said Tuesday is their busiest day of the week and advise their customers to utilize DDS Online Services at http://dds.georgia.gov or app, DDS 2 GO.

