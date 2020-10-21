Georgia Democrats urge absentee voters to use ballot drop boxes

With less than two weeks remaining until Election Day, Democrats urged Georgia voters Wednesday to use drop boxes to return their absentee ballots, rather than the mail.

The State Election Board approved the installation and use of the drop boxes for the first time earlier this year. The boxes stamp out the need for voters to purchase postage and eliminate any potential lag time in processing by the U.S. Postal Service.

"This year voters have more options than ever before to make sure their vote counts," said State Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain.

The awareness campaign was part of an effort by the Georgia Democratic Party and the Biden for President Georgia organization. During the "Ballot Drop Box Tour," they held news conferences in Chatham, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

"If you prefer to vote by mail, return your ballot at a drop box location," Mitchell stressed.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also encouraged voters to submit their absentee ballots as soon as possible.

"If you can really get that off your kitchen table, make your selection, get that in the mail or drop that off at the absentee ballot drop box. Every county has an absentee ballot drop box this cycle," said Sec. Raffensperger.

Voters must submit their absentee ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

