Georgia crime stats: Violent crime decreases across state

The Brief A new FBI report shows violent crime in the United States fell 4.5% last year. Property crime dropped by 8% nationwide from the year before. Violent crime declined by 10.5% in Georgia in 2024.



The FBI released its annual crime report on Tuesday, and it's shinning a light on crime statistics across Georgia.

Georgia violent crime rate falls

What we know:

The FBI statistics released Tuesday show murder and non-negligent manslaughter in the U.S. in 2024 fell nearly 15% from a year earlier, continuing a downward trend.

Homicides were down 5% in Georgia year to year. Property crimes dropped by 9.8 % in 2024 statewide. Nationwide, property crimes decreased by 8%.

FBI addresses crime rates

What they're saying:

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown heads the Atlanta Division. He said the numbers reflect the success of coordinated efforts among federal, state and local partners to reduce crime.

"We continue to have a very focused, sustained effort on violent crime," said Brown. "And so, we have surge resources along with our partners. I think the results speak for themselves that we're starting to see, the results of that. And so we are going to continue to focus our efforts to bring additional resources, partnered closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and really, every tool, resource we have to bear to keep our community safe."

FBI crime statistics

Dig deeper:

The FBI collects data through its Uniform Crime Reporting Program, and not all law enforcement agencies in the U.S. participate. The 2024 report is based on data from more than 16,000 agencies, or more than 86% of those agencies in the FBI’s program.