Percentage of Georgia's fully vaccinated population seventh-lowest of US states, CDC data shows

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coronavirus in Georgia
CDC says masks no longer required for most Americans

The FOX Medical Team spoke with the head of the Centers for Disease Control about the decision for most Americans can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

ATLATNA - Approaching two years since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted lock-downs across the world and roughly one year since people began to receive the first doses of vaccines, the percentage of Georgia's population that is fully-vaccinated lags behind most of the United States.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Feb. 25 the percentage of Georgia's total population that is fully-vaccinated (53.6%) is the seventh-lowest of the 50 states. Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, Arkansas and Tennessee all trail Georgia. 

The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. The CDC's COVID Data Tracker says a person is "fully vaccinated" if they received two doses on different days, regardless of time interval.

CDC SAYS MANY HEALTHY AMERICANS CAN TAKE A BREAK FROM MASKS

Data shows 34.9% of Georgia's total population received booster shots. 

Georgia reports roughly 64% of its adult population, anyone 18 years or older, is fully vaccinated. 

Data shows 64% of Fulton County's total population and 64.3% of DeKalb County's population are fully vaccinated. 

SCHOOLS, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS UPDATE MASK POLICIES FOLLOWING CDC RECOMMENDATIONS

The CDC aggregates COVID-19 data from state health departments. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

