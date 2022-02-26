Percentage of Georgia's fully vaccinated population seventh-lowest of US states, CDC data shows

Approaching two years since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted lock-downs across the world and roughly one year since people began to receive the first doses of vaccines, the percentage of Georgia's population that is fully-vaccinated lags behind most of the United States.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Feb. 25 the percentage of Georgia's total population that is fully-vaccinated (53.6%) is the seventh-lowest of the 50 states. Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho, Arkansas and Tennessee all trail Georgia.

The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. The CDC's COVID Data Tracker says a person is "fully vaccinated" if they received two doses on different days, regardless of time interval.

Data shows 34.9% of Georgia's total population received booster shots.

Georgia reports roughly 64% of its adult population, anyone 18 years or older, is fully vaccinated.

Data shows 64% of Fulton County's total population and 64.3% of DeKalb County's population are fully vaccinated.

The CDC aggregates COVID-19 data from state health departments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

