Georgia COVID-19 test percent positive unchanged from previous day

Georgia's percent positive from COVID-19 testing remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. While the increases in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths remained steady, they were not as previous days, data showed.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 106,727 postive cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 2,837 from the previous day. GDPH reported 8 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total from when the pandemic started to 2,930. There were 106 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, brining that total from when the pandemic started to 12,606.

Georgia's testing percent positive was at 8.9%. As of Thursday afternoon, the state had administered 1,194,337 total COVID-19 tests, with 106,617 positive tests.

Counties showing the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 people were Hancock, Randolph, Terrell, Early, and Turner.

