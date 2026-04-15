Missing man last seen on South Stone Mountain Road
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old man last seen walking down a Lithonia street.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Albert was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of S. Stone Mountain Road in Lithonia.
He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
He was wearing a light brown T-shirt and black pants.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet said where Albert may have been heading or if he suffers from any medical conditions that would put him at further risk.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees him should call 770-724-7710 or 911.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department.