Missing man last seen on South Stone Mountain Road

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The Brief DeKalb County police are searching for 20-year-old Albert after he disappeared Tuesday afternoon in Lithonia. He was last seen on South Stone Mountain Road wearing a light brown T-shirt and black pants.



Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old man last seen walking down a Lithonia street.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Albert was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of S. Stone Mountain Road in Lithonia.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was wearing a light brown T-shirt and black pants.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet said where Albert may have been heading or if he suffers from any medical conditions that would put him at further risk.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him should call 770-724-7710 or 911.