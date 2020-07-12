Georgia COVID-19 related death toll reaches 3,000

Georgia's coronavirus related deaths surpassed the 3,000 mark on Sunday.

The Department of Public Health reported 116,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 2,525 since Saturday.

In metro Atlanta, Emory Healthcare said hospitalizations of its confirmed COVID-19 patients have more than tripled over the past two weeks.

LACK OF ICU BEDS AMID SPIKE IN COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, at least 3,001 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, with 5 more deaths than the previous day's report. Health officials report at least 13,259 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 322 since Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp also announced the reactivation of the Georgia World Congress Center as a temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patient overflow Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the Georgia Department of Health reported 1,285,053 tests have been conducted. The number of tests is expected to dip in the next week as some testing sites and labs were closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

