Georgia couple sentenced for assaulting victim, setting fire to home

A Georgia couple has been sentenced to prison for the assaulting an innocent person and then setting a house on fire with their victim still inside.

The couple was sentenced to decades in prison for the assault and arson. (Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)

Georgia officials say that the incident happened in Baker County in April of 2017. According to officials, Lenorris and Kimberly Williams set fire to the home after assaulting the victim inside. Thankfully, the victim was able to crawl to safety while emergency personnel were responding at the scene.

"There is no rehabilitation for this woman,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Bankston said in a statement. “She is evil, and should remain in prison for a long, long time.”

Both suspects entered blind pleas and were charged with aggravated assault and first-degree arson for the attack and fire. They were sentenced on Jan. 27.

“I hope the well-deserved sentencing last week brought some sense of closure to a family that has been dealing with these horrendous events for almost three years now,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Kimberly Williams was sentenced to 40 years with 35 in prison and five on probation. Lenorris was also sentenced to 40 years with 30 in prison and 10 on probation.