Georgia congresswoman seeks answers on high number of flight cancelations

Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams wants to get to the bottom of why so many flights recently have been canceled.

Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th District, and Washington Rep. Rick Larson, the chairman of the Aviation Subcommittee, have sent a letter to Airlines for America seeking answers about what's causing the trouble.

"Recently, too many travelers have been left frustrated and scrambling to rearrange their schedules in response to widespread air travel difficulties," Williams wrote in the letter.

According to FlightAware, there were more than 1,800 flights canceled during the Fourth of July holiday weekend along with thousands of delays.

Transit experts say the percentage of cancelations is shrinking compared to the weekend of Father's Day and Juneteenth.

"We actually didn't see any single day approaching the amount of cancellations we had then. We were hitting 6 percent. This weekend, we pretty much kept it to just under around 3 percent in cancellations," FlightAware's Kathleen Bangs said.

The TSA says more than 11 million people were screened across the country during the holiday period.

Airlines are struggling to keep up with the surge in passengers thanks to staffing shortages and overscheduling, leading to some Delta pilots going to the picket line to call for better pay and working conditions.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than 750 flights alone have been canceled in 2022.

"Airlines must take all appropriate steps to ensure the flying public receives the safe and reliable services we have come to expect and deserve," Williams said.

The two congressmen say they are expecting to hear a response from the group, which represents 10 of the largest U.S.-based airlines, next week.