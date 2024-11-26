Georgia congressman introduces resolution to honor Sapelo Island victims

article

Georgia Congressman Earl "Buddy" Carter has introduced a resolution to honor the seven lives lost in the tragic gangway collapse on Sapelo Island. The incident occurred on October 19 during a celebration of Gullah Geechee Culture Day.

In a statement, Carter emphasized that the community will never forget the devastating event, which deeply impacted those gathered to celebrate the rich history and traditions of the Gullah Geechee people.

Congressman Hank Johnson joined Carter in supporting the resolution, highlighting the importance of preserving the sacred history, culture, and traditions of Sapelo Island. Johnson expressed hope that the tragedy will serve as a reminder of the island’s significance and the need to protect its heritage for future generations.

The resolution also recognizes the swift and dedicated efforts of first responders, whose rapid actions were instrumental in managing the immediate aftermath of the collapse.

The resolution is a formal acknowledgment of the loss and a commitment to honoring the cultural legacy of the Gullah Geechee people, ensuring it endures for years to come.