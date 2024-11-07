Sapelo Island ferry dock collapse: Preliminary inspection of gangway performed

The Brief Legal representatives conducted a preliminary inspection of the Sapelo Island dock where a collapse killed seven people during the Gullah-Geechee community's Cultural Day festival. The inspection is part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the incident, with involvement from Ben Crump Law, other law firms, and the Georgia Attorney General's Office. Attorney Ben Crump highlighted the importance of determining the cause of the collapse to provide justice for the families and to prevent future similar tragedies. A combined effort with structural engineers, geotechnical experts, and metallurgists aims to hold those responsible for the failure accountable. This initial inspection is the start of a more extensive investigation into potential structural or procedural deficiencies that led to the dock's collapse.



Attorneys representing the seven people killed in the Sapelo Island dock collapse on Oct. 19 performed a preliminary inspection on Thursday. Ben Crump, joined by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and the Georgia Attorney General's Office, made the inspection as part of an ongoing investigation into the causes of the tragic incident.

The collapse occurred at the state-operated ferry dock as the Gullah-Geechee community celebrated its annual Cultural Day festival, an event intended to honor local heritage and offer respite amid the community's uncertain future. Hundreds of tourists were on the island when the walkway collapsed, transforming what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a day marked by grief and loss.

Attorney Ben Crump emphasized the urgency of the inspection and investigation. "Our priority is to get to the truth of what caused this tragic collapse and to ensure that justice is served for the families who have suffered unimaginable loss," Crump stated. "Working alongside world-class structural engineers, geotechnical experts, and metallurgists, our legal teams are determined to uncover the factors that led to this devastating failure."

READ ALSO: Judge blocks larger home permits for tiny community of slave descendants pending appeal

Crump added that the collaborative team aims to hold accountable those responsible for the dock’s failure and to push for changes that will protect communities from similar tragedies in the future.

The inspection marks the first phase of a comprehensive investigation as Crump and his team of experts seek to identify any structural or procedural failings that may have contributed to the disaster.