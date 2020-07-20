Georgia confrimed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalizations surpass 15,000

Sunday marked Georgia's 27th day of quadruple-digit daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to daily data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Since July 7, GDPH has reported an average increase in cases of 3,465 each day. During that 10-day period, new cases added each day did not fall below 2,500 and in the last 27 days, new daily cases have remained above a thousand.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the GDPH reports a total of 143,123 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia since the start of the pandemic, an addition of 3,251 within the last 24 hours.

There have been a total of 15,010 patients hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, the GDPH reports.

The death toll is at 3,173, per the GDPH, a number that includes an addition of 5 deaths within the last 24 hours.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

