Georgia chaplain, Navy veteran dies after battle with COVID-19

The Gainesville Police Department is mourning the loss of its former volunteer chaplain from COVID-19.

Officials say Chaplain Darryl Dale died after a battle with the virus Monday morning. He was 81 years old.

According to his obituary, Dale served in the Navy on board the USS Saratoga. After his honorable discharge, he worked at multiple companies before being called to the ministry in 1967.

In his time as a minister, Dale served as a pastor for multiple churches in Gainesville, Buford, and other Georgia cities. He also volunteered as a chaplain for Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the Towns County Sheriff's Department, and the Gainsville Police Department before retiring.

"Chaplain Dale was an instrumental part of our Chaplain program, he helped make it the successful unit it is today," the Gainesville Police Department said on Facebook. "We will forever be thankful for Chaplain Dale and the many lives he touched throughout his career."

The former chaplain is survived by his wife, son, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

