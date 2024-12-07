Georgia Bulldogs win 2024 SEC Championship during OT against Texas Longhorns

article

The Dawgs came out on top after being pushed into the first ever SEC Championship overtime since the game began in 1992.

The No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs beat the No. 2 Texas Longhorns 22-19.

Nearly 75,000 fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday to watch the nail-biting game.

Georgia's offense started off slow, allowing Texas kicker Bert Auburn to score field goal after field goal.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in warmups before the SEC championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns on December 7, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just before halftime, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was knocked out of the game after taking a nasty hit to his throwing hand. The future for the Bulldogs seemed bleak without their star player, but redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton more than proved he's got that Dawg in 'em.

"This kid is a winner," Smart said about his backup. "This kid is special."

Stockton stepped in for Beck, aiding Trevor Etienne to the team's first touchdown in the third quarter. Even with two field goals from Peyton Woodring and Etienne's touchdown, the team unsuccessfully fought their way to keep their lead in the fourth quarter. Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. tied the game just in time for the first overtime in the SEC Championship's 33-year history.

During overtime, the Longhorns got the ball first and settled on a field goal. That's when the Dawgs really locked in. Beck, who came back in the game for first-and-goal at the 4, handed the ball to Etienne who scored the final touchdown of the game, punching Georgia's ticket as the 2024 champions.

Both teams have seemingly secured their spots in the College Football Playoff based on how they ranked during the regular season. We'll find out for sure during the CFP Selection show at noon Sunday on ESPN.

Georgia vs. Texas: The AP's in-depth analysis

This was the Bulldogs (11-2) third SEC title under Coach Kirby Smart. Their latest trophy came with another prize. The Georgia Bulldogs earned a spot in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day.

"This team never, ever says no," a jubilant Smart said while confetti fell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and players celebrate after defeating the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Texas was denied an SEC title capper on its first season in the league and will host a first-round game on either Dec. 20 or 21. Both of the team's regular-season losses have been to the Bulldogs.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns will surely host a first-round game, but now will have to win four games to capture a national championship.

Georgia: Smart says he plans to celebrate for maybe 48 hours — instead of his customary 24-hour rule — because the Bulldogs don’t play again for nearly four weeks.