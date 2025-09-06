Georgia Bulldogs prepare for Tennessee after beating Austin Peay

article

The Brief The Bulldogs beat Austin Peay 28-6 after moving the game up an hour due to potential bad weather. Georgia backup tight end Ethan Barbour was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury at the end of the first half. FOX 5 Sports' D.J. Shockley said it was one of the most unusual games he's ever seen.



The University of Georgia Bulldogs start another season undefeated after winning Saturday's weather-delayed game.

What we know:

The Bulldogs beat Austin Peay State University 28-6 after moving the game up an hour due to potential bad weather.

The move didn’t hold off the bad weather or bad luck for the Dawgs.

UGA vs. AUSTIN PEAY IN PHOTOS

Image 1 of 11 ▼ The University of Georgia beat Austin Peay State University on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

Georgia backup tight end Ethan Barbour was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury at the end of the first half.

Then, the game was delayed 1 hour and 46 minutes after halftime due to lightning.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Sports' D.J. Shockley said it was one of the most unusual games he's ever seen.

"The first half left much to desire. It led a lot of people to wonder 'what's going on with this offense,' but they came out in the second half and played a lot better," Shockley said. The defense, I thought, played really well. They held them to three of 13 on third downs. {Austin Peay} had less than 200 yards."

What's next:

Georgia opens its SEC schedule at Tennessee next Saturday.

"Looking forward to seeing what the Dawgs look like on the road next week. And Gunner's first road appearance in the SEC," Shockley said.