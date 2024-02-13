Georgia brothers charged with assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Two Georgia brothers are now facing a host of felony and misdemeanor charges for their alleged actions while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

FBI agents arrested Cepane Sarty, 38, of Marietta, and Seth Sarty, 45, of Rockmart, on Jan. 5, a little more than three years after the deadly riot.

Authorities with the U.S. Department of Justice say the two men entered the Capitol Building through a door on the Senate Wing at around 2:20 p.m. before meeting up with other rioters near the Memorial Door and confronting police.

According to investigators, the Sartys got into the office suite of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Rotunda before they were eventually blasted "with a chemical agent."

Seth and Cepane Sarty are seen walking down a hallway toward the Office of the Speaker of the House. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Officials say the brothers briefly left, but then went back into the Rotunda and resisted attempts by the Metropolitan and Capitol police to remove them from the area.

In their complaint and arrest warrant, the U.S. Department of Justice says the two men were "at the front of the mob of rioters resisting police and began assaulting officers" and that bodycam and security footage showed them "shoving officers" before leaving the Capitol for good a little less than an hour after they first entered the building.

(U.S. Department of Justice)

The brothers are charged with felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and the misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the 37 months since the 2021 riot, more than 1,300 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states.