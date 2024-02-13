Georgia bill will make cornbread official state bread if passed

article

Georgia lawmakers are currently grappling with the weighty decision of designating cornbread as the official state bread. Yes, you read that right – bread. In a state where political debates are as common as peach trees, this latest culinary conundrum has taken center stage.

Dubbed HB 1048, the bill argues that cornbread deserves the prestigious title due to its "singular stature in Georgia history and culture" and its "undeniable appeal as a versatile and satisfying food." Sponsored by Republican Rep. Kasey Carpenter from Dalton, the legislation aims to pay homage to the Cherokee, who once called northwest Georgia home and considered corn a dietary staple.

To emphasize his point, Carpenter, who moonlights as a restaurant and hotel owner in Dalton, took an unconventional approach by bringing 200 cornbread muffins and a whopping 40 pounds of pinto beans to share with his colleagues, according to the Georgia Recorder. Nothing like a little carb diplomacy to sway opinions.

However, not everyone is jumping on the cornbread bandwagon. Enter Democrat Rep. Gregg Kennard from Lawrenceville, who boldly declared his allegiance to biscuits. Kennard also said gravy should also be named the state’s official condiment.

Even within Carpenter's own party, there's division. Two rogue Georgia Republicans, Reps. Mitchell Horner from Ringold and Jordan Ridley from Woodstock, have become the leaders of the "anti-cornbread caucus." Clearly, not everyone is breaking bread over this.

Democrat Rep. Teri Anulewicz from Smyrna raised some critical cornbread questions. The bill, she pointed out, fails to specify the sweet or savory nature of the cornbread or whether daring additions like apples and jalapenos are acceptable. The bread controversy is heating up, and it's not just in the oven.

It's worth noting that biscuits, often hailed as a Southern delicacy, didn't originate in the South. The term "biscuit" has its roots in the Latin word "biscotus," meaning twice-baked, suggesting a resemblance to what we now recognize as biscotti. The journey of biscuits took an interesting turn in 1588 when they were introduced to Great Britain. European settlers later brought what is now a culinary delight with them when they ventured into the New World. So, while biscuits may have become synonymous with Southern comfort, their origins trace back to a much earlier time and place.

Despite the dissent, the bill managed to pass the House with a whopping 155 to 3 majority. Now, it's off to the Senate, where the fate of Georgia's official state bread hangs in the balance. Will cornbread crumble under the pressure, or will it rise to the occasion? Only time, and perhaps a few more bread-based debates, will tell. Stay tuned as Georgia's legislators continue to knead out the details.

Original story published by Georgia Recorder.