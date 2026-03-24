Georgia bill aims to end clock changes twice a year

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The Brief Lawmakers introduced the "Georgia Sunshine Protection Act" to eliminate switching clocks twice a year. Proposal would move Georgia to the Atlantic Time Zone, effectively creating permanent daylight saving time. Similar bipartisan effort passed the U.S. Senate in 2022 but failed to become law.



Georgia lawmakers have introduced new legislation that could eliminate the need to "spring forward" and "fall back" each year.

What we know:

The proposed "Georgia Sunshine Protection Act" would require Gov. Brian Kemp to formally request that the U.S. transportation secretary move Georgia into the Atlantic Time Zone, which is one hour ahead of Eastern Time. The shift would effectively place the state on year-round daylight saving time.

Supporters say the change would provide more daylight in the evening hours and eliminate the twice-yearly time changes that many people find disruptive.

The effort follows a similar push at the federal level. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation aimed at making daylight saving time permanent nationwide, but the measure ultimately failed to become law.

If approved, Georgia’s proposal would still require federal authorization before any time zone change could take effect.