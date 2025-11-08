Georgia beats Mississippi State 41-21

Image 1 of 7 ▼ STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 08: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Gunner Stockton threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Georgia beat Mississippi State 41-21 on Saturday.

What we know:

Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) surrendered a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and then scored 38 straight points.

It was a complete mismatch on both sides of the ball as the Georgia Bulldogs held the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) scoreless on six consecutive possessions while scoring five straight touchdowns themselves. Everything worked for Georgia offensively as Stockton finished 18 of 29 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 31 more yards.

Where Georgia really set the tone was in the rushing attack. The visiting Bulldogs had 305 yards rushing and averaged 7.3 yards per carry with freshman Nate Frazier running for 181 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Zachariah Branch had eight catches for 68 yards and a score and Noah Thomas finished with three catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

What they're saying:

"Really proud of our guys. I thought that was a total team effort in a really tough place to play," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "I have a lot of respect for Jeff (Lebby). This team has played great all year. We had good leadership this week and our conditioning was the difference."

"It was a total team effort. You can’t run the ball unless you commit to the run," Smart said. "It takes extra work and reps, but we have a special team that believes in that and a quarterback that believes in that."

What's next:

Georgia hosts Texas next Saturday.