Georgia Back-to-School dates 2022-2023: Here's when every Georgia school district returns to classrooms

With the school year around the corner, many parents are prepping to send their children back to school.

Save these dates and click the links to see the full posted schedule presented by your school district of when your child is ready to go back.

If you don't see your school or district, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

July 29:

Chattooga County

Jefferson City Schools

Lamar County

Rome City Schools

Jackson County

Aug. 1:

Atlanta Public Schools

Cherokee County

Cobb County

Fannin County

Lumpkin County

Madison County

Morgan County

Newton County

Paulding County

Rockdale County

Aug. 2:

Barrow County

Decatur City Schools

Walton County

Haralson County

Polk County

Aug. 3

Banks County

Butts County

Bartow County

Bremen City Schools

Buford City Schools

Clarke County

Clayton County

Douglas County

Griffin- Spalding County

Gwinnett County (First day of school in-person for grade K, 1, 6, 9, and small group with digital learning for all other

Heard County

Henry County

Marietta City

Oconee County

Pickens County

Putnam County

Social Circle City

Aug. 4

Coweta County

Fayette County

Forsyth County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Towns County

Walker County

Gwinnett County (In-person instruction begins for all others)

Aug. 5

Calhoun City Schools

Carroll County Schools

Dawson County

Franklin County

Habersham County

Hall County

Rabun County

Troup County

White County

Whitfield County

Aug. 8

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name A-L)

Aug. 9

Gainesville City

Pike County

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name M-Z)

Aug. 10

Cartersville City

Floyd County

Oglethorpe County (first FULL day of school for all students)

Aug 11

Jasper County

Meriwether County

Aug 12

Union County