Georgia Back-to-School dates 2022-2023: Here's when every Georgia school district returns to classrooms
article
GEORGIA - With the school year around the corner, many parents are prepping to send their children back to school.
Save these dates and click the links to see the full posted schedule presented by your school district of when your child is ready to go back.
If you don't see your school or district, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
July 29:
Aug. 1:
Aug. 2:
Aug. 3
Gwinnett County (First day of school in-person for grade K, 1, 6, 9, and small group with digital learning for all other
Aug. 4
Gwinnett County (In-person instruction begins for all others)
Aug. 5
Aug. 8
Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name A-L)
Aug. 9
Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name M-Z)
Aug. 10
Oglethorpe County (first FULL day of school for all students)