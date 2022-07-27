Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Back-to-School dates 2022-2023: Here's when every Georgia school district returns to classrooms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
1:26PM
Education
An Atlanta Public Schools bus. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

GEORGIA - With the school year around the corner, many parents are prepping to send their children back to school.

Save these dates and click the links to see the full posted schedule presented by your school district of when your child is ready to go back.

If you don't see your school or district, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

July 29: 

Chattooga County 

Jefferson City Schools 

Lamar County 

Rome City Schools

Jackson County 

Aug. 1:

Atlanta Public Schools

Cherokee County 

Cobb County

Fannin County

Lumpkin County 

Madison County 

Morgan County 

Newton County  

Paulding County 

Rockdale County

Aug. 2:

Barrow County

Decatur City Schools 

Walton County 

Haralson County 

Polk County

Aug. 3

Banks County 

Butts County 

Bartow County 

Bremen City Schools

Buford City Schools

Clarke County

Clayton County 

Douglas County

Griffin- Spalding County 

Gwinnett County (First day of school in-person for grade K, 1, 6, 9, and small group with digital learning for all other

Heard County 

Henry County

Marietta City

Oconee County

Pickens County 

Putnam County

Social Circle City

Aug. 4

Coweta County 

Fayette County 

Forsyth County 

Gilmer County 

Gordon County 

Towns County 

Walker County 

Gwinnett County (In-person instruction begins for all others)

Aug. 5

Calhoun City Schools 

Carroll County Schools

Dawson County

Franklin County

Habersham County 

Hall County

Rabun County

Troup County 

White County

Whitfield County

Aug. 8

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name A-L)

Aug. 9

Gainesville City 

Pike County 

Oglethorpe County (first day for students with last name M-Z)

Aug. 10

Cartersville City

Floyd County  

Oglethorpe County (first FULL day of school for all students)

Aug 11

Jasper County 

Meriwether County 

Aug 12

Union County 