Georgia average gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

As Georgia heads into the holiday season, drivers in the Peach State are receiving some good news at the gas pump.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon - as of Monday, drivers are paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

The state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 17 less than the same time in November, and 22 cents less than this same time in 2021.

It now costs $44.40 on average to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - a drop of almost $3 compared to last month.

"Pump prices have steadily decreased across Georgia over the past few weeks," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Declining crude oil prices continue to be the single largest factor influencing gas prices, as well as the governor’s executive order to extend the suspension of the state diesel and gas taxes through Dec. 11."

Georgia gas prices remain much lower than the rest of the country, which also dropped to be $3.41 a gallon.

The most expensive gas in the state can be found in Savannah ($3.02), the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.01), and Atlanta ($3.00).

Drivers looking for cheap places to fuel up should try Gainesville ($2.84), Albany ($2.82) and Warner Robins ($2.79).