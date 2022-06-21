Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr testifies before Donald Trump grand jury

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr testified on Tuesday before the Fulton County Grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and others.

Carr was the latest witness subpoenaed to testify in the weeks long grand jury investigation.

FOX 5 senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell said Carr was expected to testify about a post-election phone call he received from then-President Donald Trump.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is expected to testify about a 15-minute phone call then-President Donald Trump made to him in December 2020.

Trump had lost the election to Joe Biden. It was a close race in Georgia and Mr. Trump and his allies were doing everything they could think of to reverse the loss.

The Texas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Georgia and three other states seeking to throw out millions of votes from all four states.

At the time, Carr released a statement saying the lawsuit was "constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.

"That same day he gets a call from Trump directly to warn him against opposing the Texas lawsuit," said Emory law professor Clark Cunnigham.

Cunningham, a Georgia State law professor and expert on legal ethics, says Carr is expected to testify about the phone call from then President Trump.

"Why is he calling the attorney general? What did he specifically ask the attorney general to do?" asked Cunnigham.

In the high-profile call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump urged Raffensperger to find him enough votes to win the election. Trump called it a perfect call.

In his call to Chris Carr, the president reportedly warned Georgia’s attorney general not to rally other Republicans to oppose the lawsuit.

" If Trump was trying to assert political pressure on Attorney General Carr to not defend that case effectively, that he was trying to coerce or solicit violation of oath office, that might be a crime the Grand Jury is thinking about," said Cunnigham.

The US Supreme Court denied the motion. Attorney General Chris Carr had no comment. FOX 5 could not reach the former president.

The grand jury is expected to turn its attention to a post-election guest appearance from Rudy Giuliani before a subcommittee at the Georgia State Legislature in December 2020.

Legislators, including Democratic State Senator Jen Jordan who is running for Attorney General, were expected to testify later this week.