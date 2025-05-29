Georgia Aquarium gets a 'glow up' thanks to special summer experience

The Brief Georgia Aquarium is launching a new summer experience called "Glow Nights," launching daily at 4 p.m. through Aug. 17. The experience is inspired by the phenomenon of ocean bioluminescence, in which living organisms produce their own light. "Glow Nights" features specialty food and drinks, photo ops, and live performances including aerialists and jugglers.



Just a few weeks ago, we heard a rumor about something big called "Glow Nights" happening at Georgia Aquarium.

And when we asked chief marketing and experience officer Dan Dipiazzo about it on Good Day Atlanta, here’s what he said: "We’re really excited. Starting May 30th and running all through the summer, come back after 4 p.m. and the Aquarium turns completely different."

Well, it’s May 30 … and we’re finally finding out just how "different" Georgia Aquarium really is after dark!

The all-new immersive experience "Glow Nights" officially launches at Georgia Aquarium tonight and runs through Aug. 17, bringing the otherworldly phenomenon of ocean bioluminescence to the popular downtown attraction. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. each afternoon, the facility’s atrium will receive a literal "glow up," transforming into a colorful space in which guests can try out specialty food and drinks, take photos, and visit with special characters.

Then, beginning at 5 p.m., the party makes an even bigger "splash" thanks to a lineup of live performances. We’re talking aerialists, jugglers, unicyclists, and even — according to Dipiazzo — "a huge whale shark puppet that will be circling the atrium!" The entertainment will continue until the aquarium closes each night, which is 9 p.m. through the summer.

Best of all, "Glow Nights" is included with the price of admission to Georgia Aquarium — and don’t forget about the Aqua Pass, which is $67.99 and valid throughout the rest of the year, allowing guests to pay once and then come back as many times as they want (aside from some blackout dates).

For more information on "Glow Nights," click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our special sneak peek at this cool new way to enjoy your summer nights!