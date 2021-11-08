Georgia Aquarium creates holiday 'gift guide'

Holiday shopping is rarely easy, especially when it’s for those people who already seem to have everything. But the team at Georgia Aquarium says it can help shoppers make a big "splash" this year, offering up a gift guide filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

We spent the morning inside Georgia Aquarium, learning more about the gift guide created by staffers this holiday season. Included on the list are tickets, gift certificates, and memberships, the money from which aquarium officials say goes toward the facility’s research and conversation efforts.

Membership options include individual ($85 for adults) and family ($285 for up to four people) along with a "Land & Sea" package that also includes membership to Zoo Atlanta. General admission tickets to Georgia Aquarium cost $36.95 for visitors over the age of 2.

But for the loved one who really loves animals, the gift guide also includes the aquarium’s animal encounters and immersions. These include the all-new beluga encounter, which takes place behind the scenes of the facility’s Cold Water Quest gallery and pairs visitors with trainers for a program focused on the care of beluga whales.

Other encounters include interactive visits with harbor seals, sea lions, sea otters, and penguins. And then there’s the shark cage dive, which takes visitors into the Sharks! Predators of the Deep gallery and submerges them in a large cage, allowing them the opportunity to see multiple species of shark in a way few people ever will.

For more information on the Georgia Aquarium 2021 gift guide, click here. And to check out our morning taking part in some unforgettable animal encounters, click the video player in this article!

