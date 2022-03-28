Georgia angler catches record longnose gar

article

It's been a busy four months in Georgia.

Rachel Harrison caught a 31-pound, 2-ounce longnose gar last week during a trip on the Coosa River near Rome, Georgia. This new fish broke the previous record, which had been nearly 10 years ago.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division confirmed that Harrison caught the record-setting fish on March 19.

Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division Scott Robinson said, "Congrats to Rachel Harrison! State records do not get broken every day, so for Georgia to have three new records in this short time span just shows you that our waters are producing great fish right now. Who will catch the next one? It might be you – but you have to get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia!"

The previous record set in 2013 was 30 pounds, 13 ounces.

According to the WRD, this is the third state record caught in the past four months.

While Georgia has seen a lot of new records this year, other states have seen a slower season.

Kyle Mullenix set the first record of the year in Maryland after catching this muskie. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Fox News previously reported that Kyle Mullenix caught a 33-pound, 49-inch muskie while fishing along the banks of the Potomac River. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, muskie are the largest freshwater fish in the state. They are also one of the most difficult fish to catch in the state as well.

This is the first new record to be set this year in Maryland.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

Get the latest updates to this story on FoxNews.com.