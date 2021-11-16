Expand / Collapse search

Georgia, Alabama stay on top in CFP Top Four

By Ralph D. Russo
James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State.

Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State (9-1) is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team at ninth after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest (9-1) is No. 10, the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

