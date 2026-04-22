Georgia 400 express lanes project getting underway

The Brief Georgia 400 express lanes project begins with major upgrades planned. New toll lanes aim to reduce congestion along 16-mile stretch. Nightly closures underway; project expected to finish by 2030.



State leaders are marking the start of a major infrastructure project along Georgia 400 aimed at reducing congestion and improving connectivity in metro Atlanta with a groundbreaking ceremony.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp is joining transportation officials on Wednesday to officially launch construction of new express lanes along a 16-mile stretch of the highway. The project will add multiple express lanes in both directions, allowing drivers to pay a variable toll to bypass traffic.

Construction is already underway, with nightly lane closures between Shiloh Road and the North Springs MARTA station from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Officials say the project also includes a $100 million investment in MARTA’s future bus rapid transit system, which will use the express lanes to improve service between North Springs and Windward Parkway.

What's next:

The express lanes are expected to connect with planned lanes along Interstate 285 and are part of a broader effort to support growth in the region. The project is expected to be completed by 2031.