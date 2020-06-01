George Floyd's family joined 60,000 people in historic Houston march

Around 60,000 people gathered in downtown Houston alongside George Floyd's family to take part in a historic march to honor Floyd.

The march happened after a weekend of protests around the country and world, where people are outraged by the Houston-native's death after a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Houston rappers Bun B and Trae Tha Truth helped organize Tuesday afternoon's event, which started at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green.

Thousands of people showed up at the park, and before they marched toward Houston's City Hall, Bun B told the crowd that the protest would remain peaceful and people should stop anyone who tries to cause trouble.

There was a moment of silence in Floyd's honor, and Houston police officers, including Police Chief Art Acevedo, kneeled down with the crowd.

People then marched through the streets of downtown to City Hall, chanting "No Justice, No Peace," repeating the name of George Floyd, and three of Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe."

Among those marching were 16 members of George Floyd's family.

Also in the crowds were Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, Houston Texans current and former players Deshaun Watson, Jacob Martin, Peter Kalambayi, and Andre Johnson.

Several speakers took the podium on the steps at City Hall from Bun B and Trae to City Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory to Rev. William Lawson, founder of Wheeler Ave Baptist Church and longtime civil rights leader.

WATCH: Activist Tamika Mallory speaking in Houston at George Floyd march.

WATCH: Rev. William Lawson, founder of Wheeler Ave Baptist Church, addresses the massive crowd from the steps of City Hall.

The march was peaceful, but there were some tense moments between protesters and police following the demonstration.

During a brief standoff with police, one protester tried to promote peace between the two groups.

“We came out here to honor and respect George Floyd,” activist Justin James Jones told fellow protesters through a megaphone. “We have made history worldwide. We will not mess that up. We want y'all to continue walking down to your cars.”

We interviewed Jones, after the situation became less tense. “We will not let any violence happen,” said Jones. “You can bust up some windows, you can bust up this store. Are you going to tell George Floyd’s family, hey, I got some new shoes? They won’t get any condolences from that.”

Although there were some tense moments between protesters and police, Tuesday’s demonstration in Houston was mostly peaceful.

“I’d like to make it a positive, beautiful day for him,” said Trae. “That’s my thought process.”

“This is a salute to George, and an acknowledgment that he shouldn’t have died the way he did,” said Mayor Turner.

